Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zynex, Inc. engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the electrotherapy, and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation markets primarily in the United States. The company primarily offers electrotherapy products for pain relief and pain management; and NeuroMove for stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. The company’s product lines are fully developed, FDA-cleared, commercially sold, and have been developed to uphold the Company’s mission of improving the quality of life for patients suffering from impaired mobility due to stroke, spinal cord injury, or debilitating and chronic pain. Zynex markets its products through commissioned and independent sales representatives, as well as directly to end users through advertisements and articles in relevant publications and on the Internet. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado. “

ZYXI has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Zynex from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Zynex in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Zynex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zynex presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.20.

ZYXI stock opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average is $12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $275.46 million, a P/E ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.76. Zynex has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $20.81.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.42 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 8.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Zynex will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Zynex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynex in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Zynex by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Zynex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. 29.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

