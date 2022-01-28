Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) traded down 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $75.00 and last traded at $75.00. 2,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 171% from the average session volume of 831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.14.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.31 and a 200 day moving average of $98.45.

Zalando Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF)

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.