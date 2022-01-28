Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.92% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ZLNDY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Zalando from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zalando from €101.00 ($114.77) to €96.50 ($109.66) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.75.

Shares of ZLNDY stock opened at $35.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.24 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.79. Zalando has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $62.33.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Zalando will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

