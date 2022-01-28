Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Has $7.40 Million Stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,285 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Bumble were worth $7,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMBL. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Bumble by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bumble during the 2nd quarter worth about $361,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Bumble during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Bumble by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 25,339 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Bumble by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares during the period.

Bumble stock opened at $26.78 on Friday. Bumble Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $84.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.17.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Bumble had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $200.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.53 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bumble Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

BMBL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bumble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bumble from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bumble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.94.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

