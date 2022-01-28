Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Sells 81,492 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,743,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81,492 shares during the period. Zillow Group comprises about 2.9% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned 0.69% of Zillow Group worth $153,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Zillow Group by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Zillow Group by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on Z shares. TheStreet cut shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.17.

Shares of Z stock opened at $46.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of -53.77 and a beta of 1.33. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%.

In related news, insider Arik Prawer sold 7,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $450,985.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CIO Stanley B. Humphries sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $92,720.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,343 shares of company stock worth $5,959,728. Corporate insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

