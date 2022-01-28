Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the bank will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.07. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZION. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.59.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $66.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $43.64 and a 52 week high of $71.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.83.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 961.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total value of $582,650.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 1,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $82,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,649 shares of company stock worth $1,279,669. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $325.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

