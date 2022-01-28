Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.73.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZGNX. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Zogenix from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Zogenix from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Zogenix alerts:

NASDAQ:ZGNX opened at $25.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.79. Zogenix has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $26.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.08). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 80.20% and a negative net margin of 381.69%. The business had revenue of $22.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 690.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zogenix will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 5,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $62,174.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Erle T. Mast sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $391,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZGNX. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Zogenix in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zogenix by 81.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Zogenix by 18.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zogenix in the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Zogenix in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.