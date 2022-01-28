Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Stock Price Up 9.9%

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY)’s stock price shot up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.35 and last traded at $5.35. 32,455 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,008,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

ZY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Zymergen from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Zymergen in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Zymergen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.11.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.05.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 million. As a group, analysts expect that Zymergen Inc. will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jay T. Flatley purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aaron Kimball sold 50,000 shares of Zymergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $259,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Zymergen in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,675,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Zymergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,014,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zymergen during the second quarter worth $68,438,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zymergen during the second quarter worth $65,349,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Zymergen during the second quarter valued at $64,544,000. 48.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zymergen Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZY)

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

