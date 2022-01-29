$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.10. CVR Energy reported earnings per share of ($1.18) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full-year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($1.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CVR Energy.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.20). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.20% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.96) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on CVI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

CVI stock opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. CVR Energy has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $27.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.58 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LVZ Inc. grew its position in CVR Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 16,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in CVR Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 65,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in CVR Energy by 13.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CVR Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVR Energy (CVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.