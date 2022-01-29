-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) This Quarter

Analysts expect that NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for NewAge’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). NewAge posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that NewAge will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NewAge.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). NewAge had a negative return on equity of 22.01% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $99.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NewAge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ NBEV opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.01. NewAge has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

In other NewAge news, Director Ed Brennan bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $610,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NewAge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in NewAge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NewAge by 36.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in NewAge by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of NewAge by 116.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 12,030 shares during the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NewAge Company Profile

NewAge Inc is engaged in the business of developing, marketing, selling, and distributing a portfolio of healthy products. It offers a portfolio of healthy products with its brands across platforms, such as health & wellness, inner & outer beauty, and nutrition & weight management. Its partner companies include ARIIX, Noni, LIMU, and ZENNOA.

