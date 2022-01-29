-$0.10 EPS Expected for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Transocean’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.06). Transocean reported earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 70.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transocean will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Transocean.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.16 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.40.

RIG stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.26. 14,200,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,324,234. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average is $3.43. Transocean has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $5.13. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 154.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,800 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new position in Transocean during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

