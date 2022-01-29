-$0.15 EPS Expected for Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) to report earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.43). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Luminar Technologies.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 94.03% and a negative net margin of 2,061.38%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Cowen assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.70.

In other Luminar Technologies news, CEO Austin Russell purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $892,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Fennimore purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $240,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 94,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,591. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,357,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Luminar Technologies by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after buying an additional 160,851 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $65,944,000. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $2,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Luminar Technologies stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $13.03. 7,553,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,839,396. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.73. Luminar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $40.15.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

