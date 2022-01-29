-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Wolfspeed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.15). Wolfspeed posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Wolfspeed will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.64). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wolfspeed.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WOLF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Wolfspeed to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wolfspeed to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of Wolfspeed stock opened at $87.74 on Friday. Wolfspeed has a 12-month low of $75.06 and a 12-month high of $142.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.53.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

