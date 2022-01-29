-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Wolfspeed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.15). Wolfspeed posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Wolfspeed will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.64). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wolfspeed.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on WOLF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Wolfspeed to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wolfspeed to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.
Wolfspeed Company Profile
Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.
