-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) to announce earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ekso Bionics’ earnings. Ekso Bionics posted earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will report full-year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.01) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ekso Bionics.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.10. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 115.42% and a negative return on equity of 41.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS.

EKSO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ekso Bionics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ekso Bionics by 35,735.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 100,058 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Ekso Bionics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Ekso Bionics by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 5,752 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ekso Bionics by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 409,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 94,207 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 42,916 shares during the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EKSO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.29. The stock had a trading volume of 15,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,097. Ekso Bionics has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.13 and a current ratio of 10.50. The company has a market cap of $29.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average is $3.90.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

