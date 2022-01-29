$0.32 EPS Expected for Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Medallion Financial posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.45 million. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.97) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallion Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Medallion Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Medallion Financial stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. Medallion Financial has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 281.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Medallion Financial by 277.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Medallion Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Medallion Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Medallion Financial by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. 22.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

