$0.34 EPS Expected for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) will announce $0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Gentherm’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Gentherm reported earnings per share of $1.16 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 70.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Gentherm had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $243.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on THRM. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

In other news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total transaction of $173,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gentherm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Gentherm by 392.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Gentherm by 3,314.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Gentherm by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Gentherm by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

THRM stock opened at $85.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Gentherm has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $99.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.60.

Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

