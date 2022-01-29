-$0.36 EPS Expected for Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) will announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the highest is ($0.31). Unity Biotechnology also posted earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($1.22). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Unity Biotechnology.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06.

Several analysts have issued reports on UBX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Unity Biotechnology by 178.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 155,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 99,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Unity Biotechnology by 64.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 264,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 103,943 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Unity Biotechnology by 210.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 124,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 84,175 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Unity Biotechnology by 127.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 467,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 261,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBX opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.59. Unity Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $9.78.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

