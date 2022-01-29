-$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Microbot Medical’s earnings. Microbot Medical also reported earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microbot Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.50) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Microbot Medical.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBOT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Microbot Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $424,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microbot Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $318,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Microbot Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Microbot Medical by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 16,205 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Microbot Medical by 454.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 15,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBOT stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.74. The firm has a market cap of $39.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 4.35. Microbot Medical has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $10.69.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical, Inc is a pre-clinical medical device company, which engages in the research, design, development, and commercialization of micro-robotics assisted medical technologies. The firm carries out its operations through the ViRob and TipCat platforms. The ViRob platform technology is an autonomous crawling micro-robot that can be controlled remotely or within the body.

