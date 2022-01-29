-$0.38 EPS Expected for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to post ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Wix.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.72) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Wix.com reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1,166.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full-year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.17). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.22) to ($0.73). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wix.com.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $1.12. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.18%. The firm had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.84) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WIX. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $218.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Wix.com from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.28.

WIX traded up $1.79 on Monday, reaching $118.90. The stock had a trading volume of 626,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,644. Wix.com has a 12-month low of $113.43 and a 12-month high of $362.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.10. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.34 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Wix.com by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Wix.com by 5,261.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 697 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wix.com by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

