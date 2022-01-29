$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) to announce $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Envestnet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.52. Envestnet reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Envestnet.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.78 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.80.

Shares of NYSE ENV traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.40. The company had a trading volume of 413,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,514. Envestnet has a 12 month low of $61.00 and a 12 month high of $86.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.22 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.10.

In other news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $1,345,618.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENV. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,650,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,181,000 after purchasing an additional 594,931 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,978,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,110,000 after acquiring an additional 299,196 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 13,436.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 263,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,953,000 after acquiring an additional 261,883 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,632,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,001,000 after acquiring an additional 211,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,469,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,497,000 after acquiring an additional 199,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

