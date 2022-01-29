$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) will announce $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.63. Agnico Eagle Mines reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $3.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Agnico Eagle Mines.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $974.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.31 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEM. TheStreet downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 680 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 58.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEM stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,096,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,333. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.68 and a 200 day moving average of $54.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.80. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $74.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

