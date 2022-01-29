$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) will post $0.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Walt Disney’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.37. Walt Disney posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 81.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Walt Disney will report full-year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $4.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $6.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Walt Disney.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.96.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS traded up $3.21 on Friday, hitting $138.63. 10,001,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,670,869. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $129.26 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $251.98 billion, a PE ratio of 127.18, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.10 and its 200-day moving average is $166.51.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

