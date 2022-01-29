$0.70 EPS Expected for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.73. Restaurant Brands International reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Restaurant Brands International.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QSR. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Argus lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.09.

Shares of QSR stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,057,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,658. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $53.47 and a one year high of $71.12.

In related news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 17,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $1,011,488.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $265,958.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,725,713 in the last ninety days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 27.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,136,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $395,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,519 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 16.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,680,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,795,000 after acquiring an additional 798,708 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 31.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,033,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $183,976,000 after acquiring an additional 734,357 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,440,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $393,950,000 after acquiring an additional 501,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,454,000.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

