-$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) to post earnings per share of ($0.76) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Inogen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.79) and the highest is ($0.73). Inogen reported earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 230.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inogen will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $93.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.69 million. Inogen had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on INGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Inogen by 383.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Inogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 159.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Inogen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

INGN opened at $29.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.04 and its 200-day moving average is $46.60. The company has a market cap of $666.27 million, a P/E ratio of 59.84 and a beta of 0.97. Inogen has a 1-year low of $26.19 and a 1-year high of $82.35.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

