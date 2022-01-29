$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.88. Eagle Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.96 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $8.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $1.00. The company had revenue of $39.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.70 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 2.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

EGRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

NASDAQ EGRX traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market cap of $586.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.71 and a beta of 0.64. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $36.48 and a twelve month high of $58.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.52.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 88,375.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,539 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 94.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,351 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

