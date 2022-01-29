$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) to post $1.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Colliers International Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.12 billion and the lowest is $1.09 billion. Colliers International Group posted sales of $913.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colliers International Group will report full-year sales of $3.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.82 billion to $3.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.92 billion to $4.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Colliers International Group.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.90. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. National Bankshares set a $170.00 price target on Colliers International Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.88.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 125,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,056,000 after buying an additional 9,054 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 358,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,151,000 after buying an additional 22,684 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 19,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 214,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,063,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,808,000 after purchasing an additional 47,172 shares during the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Colliers International Group stock opened at $140.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.18. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $150.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is -3.25%.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

