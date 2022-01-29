$1.14 EPS Expected for Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) to post earnings per share of $1.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enova International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is $1.12. Enova International reported earnings per share of $2.39 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 52.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enova International will report full year earnings of $7.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.08 to $7.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.52 to $5.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Enova International.

Get Enova International alerts:

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $320.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.10 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 39.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

In related news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $60,603.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Kirk Chartier sold 8,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $292,522.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,441 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Enova International by 1,525.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Enova International in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Enova International by 106,500.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Enova International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Enova International by 218.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 9,561 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENVA traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $39.30. The company had a trading volume of 410,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,870. Enova International has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $44.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.29. The company has a quick ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 15.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.55.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enova International (ENVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.