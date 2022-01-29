$1.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) will announce $1.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies posted sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full year sales of $4.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $4.81 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $5.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Carlisle Companies.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSL. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.83.

CSL traded up $3.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $219.01. The stock had a trading volume of 391,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,264. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.45. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $143.52 and a one year high of $250.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.71 and a 200-day moving average of $219.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 115.6% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

