$1.43 Billion in Sales Expected for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) will report sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.37 billion and the highest is $1.49 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated reported sales of $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MKC shares. TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,880,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 35,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 97,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 49,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.23. 2,449,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,711,695. The company has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $99.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

