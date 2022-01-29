$1.43 EPS Expected for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) will announce earnings of $1.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the highest is $1.65. Casey’s General Stores posted earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full year earnings of $8.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.11 to $9.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.98 to $10.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CASY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CASY. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 4.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 21.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 20.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

CASY stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.38. The company had a trading volume of 320,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,629. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $180.39 and a 52 week high of $229.18. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.97 and a 200 day moving average of $194.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.63%.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

