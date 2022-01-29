$1.43 EPS Expected for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2022

Brokerages forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) will announce earnings of $1.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the highest is $1.65. Casey’s General Stores posted earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full year earnings of $8.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.11 to $9.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.98 to $10.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CASY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CASY. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 4.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 21.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 20.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

CASY stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.38. The company had a trading volume of 320,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,629. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $180.39 and a 52 week high of $229.18. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.97 and a 200 day moving average of $194.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.63%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casey’s General Stores (CASY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY)

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.