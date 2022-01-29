$1.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) will announce sales of $1.52 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.65 billion and the lowest is $1.27 billion. Vulcan Materials posted sales of $1.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full year sales of $5.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.60 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.52 billion to $7.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on VMC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.00.

VMC traded up $5.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.42. The stock had a trading volume of 716,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,672. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.51. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $146.26 and a 12 month high of $213.65.

In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $588,762.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total transaction of $280,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth $329,575,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 93.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,733,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,005 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth $109,624,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 17,147.2% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 645,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 641,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 26.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,654,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $462,123,000 after acquiring an additional 547,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

