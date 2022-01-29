$1.74 Billion in Sales Expected for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will report sales of $1.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.78 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.68 billion. Big Lots also reported sales of $1.74 billion in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full year sales of $6.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $6.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $6.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

BIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Big Lots from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Big Lots currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Rivers Group increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 31,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 0.6% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 2.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 98.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIG stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.87. 1,122,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,962. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.51. Big Lots has a one year low of $38.53 and a one year high of $73.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.48%.

Big Lots declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

