$1.78 Billion in Sales Expected for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) will post $1.78 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.80 billion. Science Applications International reported sales of $1.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full year sales of $7.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.36 billion to $7.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.47 billion to $7.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Science Applications International.
Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.40. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE SAIC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.32. 721,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.98 and its 200-day moving average is $86.08. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $77.65 and a 52-week high of $99.85.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.25%.
In other Science Applications International news, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.01 per share, for a total transaction of $45,105.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total transaction of $587,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 660,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,902,000 after buying an additional 9,108 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the second quarter worth about $240,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.
About Science Applications International
Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.
