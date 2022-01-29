$1.78 Billion in Sales Expected for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) will post $1.78 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.80 billion. Science Applications International reported sales of $1.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full year sales of $7.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.36 billion to $7.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.47 billion to $7.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.40. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SAIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. William Blair downgraded shares of Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.70.

NYSE SAIC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.32. 721,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.98 and its 200-day moving average is $86.08. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $77.65 and a 52-week high of $99.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.25%.

In other Science Applications International news, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.01 per share, for a total transaction of $45,105.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total transaction of $587,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 660,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,902,000 after buying an additional 9,108 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the second quarter worth about $240,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

