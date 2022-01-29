1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $21.08, but opened at $16.50. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM shares last traded at $14.52, with a volume of 77,073 shares changing hands.

The specialty retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.36 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS.

FLWS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $47.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $61.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

In related news, insider Dinesh Popat sold 981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $33,932.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven A. Lightman sold 12,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $429,549.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 7.5% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 43.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

