$1.86 Billion in Sales Expected for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) will post $1.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hasbro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.88 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.85 billion. Hasbro posted sales of $1.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full year sales of $6.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hasbro.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Hasbro from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.38.

In related news, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 9,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $918,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,982 shares of company stock worth $4,335,304. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,203,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Hasbro by 100.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,541,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,718,000 after buying an additional 771,865 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in Hasbro in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,971,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Hasbro by 4.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,406,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,532,000 after buying an additional 649,789 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Hasbro by 35.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,400,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,139,000 after buying an additional 628,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,346,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,222. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $85.97 and a 52 week high of $105.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.44%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hasbro (HAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.