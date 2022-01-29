$10.99 Million in Sales Expected for Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) to post sales of $10.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Genasys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.10 million and the lowest is $8.88 million. Genasys reported sales of $8.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Genasys will report full-year sales of $53.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $53.10 million to $53.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $64.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Genasys.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Genasys had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $15.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Genasys in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Genasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

GNSS opened at $3.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.35 million, a P/E ratio of 185.59 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.80. Genasys has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.32.

In other news, CEO Richard Danforth bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $25,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNSS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Genasys by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,927,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,982,000 after purchasing an additional 149,500 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Genasys by 81.8% in the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 657,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 295,686 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Genasys in the second quarter worth about $3,539,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Genasys by 64.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 637,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 250,158 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genasys by 44.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 155,200 shares during the period. 44.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

