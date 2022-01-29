10,474 Shares in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Purchased by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,458,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,713,000 after buying an additional 2,005,431 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,691,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,390,000 after buying an additional 822,898 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,963,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,591,000 after buying an additional 394,542 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,460,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,989,000 after buying an additional 1,100,426 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,018,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,265,000 after buying an additional 76,829 shares during the period. 79.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Vertiv news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $544,397,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRT shares. Citigroup started coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $20.05 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $18.53 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.29. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 55.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Vertiv’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.04%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.04%.

Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

