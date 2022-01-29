10,985 Shares in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter worth about $58,000. First National Trust Co bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter worth about $146,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter worth about $149,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter worth about $156,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.16. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $15.28.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.