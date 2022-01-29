120,738 Shares in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 120,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 9.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 18.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 5,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $94,503.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on APLE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

NYSE:APLE opened at $15.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.52. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $17.44.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.05%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

