$127.88 Million in Sales Expected for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) will report sales of $127.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $131.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $124.36 million. U.S. Physical Therapy posted sales of $117.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full-year sales of $493.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $489.55 million to $496.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $550.09 million, with estimates ranging from $548.48 million to $552.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USPH. Sidoti raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, CJS Securities raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $95.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $84.43 and a 12-month high of $143.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.91 and its 200 day moving average is $105.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.14%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total value of $94,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $1,126,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 916,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 438,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,525,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,854,000 after acquiring an additional 19,150 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 415,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,726,000 after acquiring an additional 91,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 381,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,438,000 after acquiring an additional 12,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

