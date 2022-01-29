$147.61 Million in Sales Expected for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) will post $147.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $146.99 million and the highest is $148.00 million. NextGen Healthcare reported sales of $144.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full year sales of $591.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $587.06 million to $593.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $618.63 million, with estimates ranging from $589.93 million to $634.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NextGen Healthcare.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. NextGen Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. NextGen Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NXGN. SVB Leerink upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextGen Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $19.30 on Friday. NextGen Healthcare has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $21.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -321.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.28.

In other news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $148,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David William Sides bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.62 per share, for a total transaction of $101,530.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 14,500 shares of company stock worth $227,570. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 0.8% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 2.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 64,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 2.1% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 12.7% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextGen Healthcare (NXGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.