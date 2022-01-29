$171.08 Million in Sales Expected for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) will announce sales of $171.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $179.34 million and the lowest is $160.09 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. will report full year sales of $603.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $592.77 million to $612.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $704.87 million, with estimates ranging from $696.20 million to $709.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund..

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $166.88 million during the quarter.

BXSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.44.

Shares of NYSE:BXSL traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,857. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $38.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.22.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 7.1%.

In other news, insider Robert J. Bass acquired 3,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.64 per share, for a total transaction of $115,802.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the 4th quarter valued at about $510,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the 4th quarter valued at about $712,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,622,000.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. Company Profile

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

