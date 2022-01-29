1,773 Shares in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INDT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in INDUS Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 273,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,946,000 after purchasing an additional 46,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. 47.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INDT stock opened at $77.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.92. The company has a market capitalization of $786.35 million, a PE ratio of -28.73 and a beta of 0.87. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $82.94.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $10.75 million for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 40.95%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from INDUS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. INDUS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -23.79%.

In other INDUS Realty Trust news, major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 5,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.92 per share, for a total transaction of $426,293.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 111,147 shares of company stock valued at $8,467,217. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INDT. BTIG Research increased their target price on INDUS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday. Aegis assumed coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on INDUS Realty Trust from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, INDUS Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.57.

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

