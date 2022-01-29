$28.75 Million in Sales Expected for FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) to report sales of $28.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.20 million. FS Bancorp reported sales of $33.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full year sales of $119.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $118.20 million to $121.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $126.70 million, with estimates ranging from $124.60 million to $128.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FS Bancorp.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $30.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of FSBW stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,967. FS Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.81 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.07. The company has a market cap of $275.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.07%.

In other FS Bancorp news, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $176,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $185,205.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,320 shares of company stock valued at $543,071 over the last ninety days. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in FS Bancorp by 100.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 8.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 126,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 342.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 58.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

Featured Story: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FS Bancorp (FSBW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.