2,840 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Bought by Bluestein R H & Co.

Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 89.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 79.1% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $147.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.86 and a 200-day moving average of $146.27. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $121.29 and a 1 year high of $155.00.

