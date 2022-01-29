$3.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) to post sales of $3.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Discovery’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.07 billion and the highest is $3.17 billion. Discovery reported sales of $2.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discovery will report full-year sales of $12.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.08 billion to $12.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.20 billion to $12.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Discovery.

Get Discovery alerts:

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DISCA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.10.

NASDAQ:DISCA traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.15. The stock had a trading volume of 9,601,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,648,927. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Discovery has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $78.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.49. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $7,321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,086,000 after purchasing an additional 947,453 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Discovery by 15.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,875,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,323 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Discovery by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,768,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,350,000 after acquiring an additional 282,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Discovery by 29.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,856,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,531 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Discovery by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,415,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,493,000 after acquiring an additional 105,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Discovery (DISCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.