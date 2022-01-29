$3.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) will announce sales of $3.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Leidos’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.43 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.55 billion. Leidos posted sales of $3.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leidos will report full-year sales of $13.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.67 billion to $13.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $14.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.23 billion to $14.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 23.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Leidos by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,594,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,475,461,000 after buying an additional 131,162 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Leidos by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,042,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,253,745,000 after buying an additional 2,054,977 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Leidos by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,443,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $550,388,000 after buying an additional 72,115 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Leidos by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,433,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $330,109,000 after buying an additional 591,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Leidos by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,604,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $250,381,000 after buying an additional 76,686 shares in the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LDOS stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,071,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,002. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07. Leidos has a 12 month low of $82.75 and a 12 month high of $110.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.33.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

