31,810 Shares in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,810 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.10% of Benefitfocus as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the second quarter worth $32,436,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 185.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 748,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,551,000 after purchasing an additional 486,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,382,000 after purchasing an additional 26,560 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 14.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 446,617 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 56,165 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the second quarter worth $3,909,000. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:BNFT opened at $11.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.74 million, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.66. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $17.58.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Benefitfocus Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans. The Benefitfocus Platform has a multi-tenant architecture and has a user-friendly interface designed for employees to access their benefits in one place. The company’s solutions support medical benefit plans and non-medical benefits, such as, dental, life, disability insurance, income protection, digital health, and financial wellness.

