32,939 Shares in Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.08% of Volta Inc – Class A at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,325,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Volta Inc – Class A by 2,571.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 376,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 362,000 shares during the last quarter. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in Volta Inc – Class A during the 2nd quarter worth $3,595,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the 2nd quarter worth about $800,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P raised its position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 100,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 46,218 shares in the last quarter. 44.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Volta Inc – Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.92.

Shares of VLTA opened at $4.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average of $8.15. Volta Inc – Class A has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $8.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 million. On average, research analysts expect that Volta Inc – Class A will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

