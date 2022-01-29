35,960 Shares in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Acquired by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 35,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDLO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 581,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,435,000 after acquiring an additional 328,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,200,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 309,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,695,000 after acquiring an additional 42,471 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 194.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 33,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 22,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 153,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,245,000 after acquiring an additional 12,858 shares during the last quarter.

FDLO stock opened at $48.45 on Friday. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $41.22 and a 1-year high of $52.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.78.

